Vista celebrates 15 years of the Strawberry Festival

VISTA — Nearly 100,000 people flocked to downtown Vista for the annual Strawberry Festival on Sunday, enjoying vendors, classic contests, strawberry-themed treats, activities, and more in the city’s historical downtown.

The Vista Strawberry Festival returned to the historic downtown for its 15th year, kicking off in the morning with the sold-out Strawberry Run 5k. Festivities continued all day with live entertainment, vendors, and activities along Main Street, Broadway, Indiana Avenue, Citrus Avenue and South Santa Fe Avenue.

Vista Chamber of Commerce CEO Rachel Beld said this year’s festival created a sense of local pride, highlighting the city’s unique charm and hospitality while also supporting local businesses and nonprofits.

“This year’s Vista Strawberry Festival exceeded expectations and was a tremendous celebration of community, local culture, and economic vitality. The energy throughout downtown Vista was incredible, and it was wonderful to see families, residents, visitors, and businesses come together to enjoy one of our community’s signature events,” Beld said.

Many attendees were dressed in their strawberry best, including families with children who participated in the Little Ms. Strawberry Shortcake Contest and strawberry costume contest.

Others put their love for strawberries to the test during the strawberry pie and strawberry sundae eating contests.

This year’s event featured over 500 vendors, many of whom sold strawberry-themed handmade and edible items. As always, large crowds waited to get flats of fresh strawberries from Frazier Farms.

Musical performances took place throughout the day on various stages, along with School of Rock performances at the Avo Playhouse. The Film Hub also hosted a film festival with films for people of all ages, shown in screenings running all day.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who helped make the event possible, including our sponsors, volunteers, community partners, public safety teams, vendors, and the thousands of people who came out to celebrate with us. The Vista Strawberry Festival continues to be a reflection of what makes Vista such a special place to live, work, and visit,” Beld said.

While Vista has celebrated the strawberry festival since 2010, the history of the crop in the city dates back to the 1960s, when Vista shipped berries across the United States and to Europe and Asia.

At its peak, the city was known as the unofficial strawberry capital of the world.