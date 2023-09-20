Collectors and treasure hunters celebrate new Encinitas Antique Mall

ENCINITAS — Nestled amidst the coastal charm of Encinitas lies a hidden treasure trove that beckons seekers of nostalgia and history—the Encinitas Antique Mall. This quaint haven, a true gem of vintage treasures, entices visitors of all ages on a journey through time and memory.

Avid antique enthusiasts have begun to grow in size since the mall’s April 1 opening. Their hearts race with excitement, eager to embark on a treasure hunt through the aisles brimming with antiques, vintage items, and curated collections telling stories of a bygone era.

Pushing open the creaking doors, visitors were transported into a world where time seemed to stand still. Shelves adorned with delicate porcelain dolls from the Victorian era beckoned to collectors, while vintage books whispered tales of their past to those with an ear for history. The atmosphere was imbued with a sense of wonder as if each item had a secret longing to be discovered.

“There are about 65 vendors total and the culture is really casual,” Dana Jennings, who owns Horsefeathers, said. “It’s a surf vibe town and it’s unpretentious.”

In a cozy corner, a display of vintage clothes awaited its moment in the spotlight. Elegant dresses flirted with visitors, tempting them to step back into assorted eras.

Other highlights of the mall include fine China, Persian rugs, Western attire, Americana antiques, paints, mid modern, Halloween costumes, vinyl records and much more. The mall is lined with vendors, who each decorate and express themselves through their stores to connect with a growing customer base.

As visitors wandered further, their eyes widened at the sight of a collection of exquisite furniture that bore the marks of craftsmanship from ages past. From intricately designed wooden cabinets to ornate brass lamps, to a $65,000 George Nakashima walnut desk, every piece held a story waiting to be told. The air was alive with the aroma of aged wood and faint traces of lavender polish, captivating the senses and adding to the allure of the hunt.

But it wasn’t just the antiques that stole the show. The Encinitas Antique Mall caters to all tastes and generations, offering a vibrant assortment of retro vinyl records and antique jewelry. For music aficionados, the records evoked a sense of nostalgia, promising a glimpse into the musical flavors of yesteryears. Meanwhile, the glittering jewelry and timeless watches whispered promises of elegance and grace, inviting the young and the young at heart to indulge in timeless glamour.

“Each of the individual vendors decorate and keep things clean,” Sheri Aremndáriz, owner of the Surfboard House said. “We have a variety of antiques (over 100 years old), vintage and we also have new items.”

As the day turned into night and the treasure hunt continued, visitors marveled at the assortment of timeless treasures they had unearthed. They departed with cherished memories and newfound treasures, already eager to return to the Encinitas Antique Mall for another exciting adventure into the past.

In Encinitas, the past comes alive at the Antique Mall, a testament to the enduring allure of nostalgia and the joy of discovering hidden treasures that bridge generations and stories. For those who seek a piece of history, this quaint haven remains a destination that promises an unforgettable journey through time.

The Encinitas Antique Mall is located at 211 S. El Camino Real in Encinitas, just 1 block south of Encinitas Blvd. For more information call (760) 635-0008 or visit them online at consignmentclassics.net.