Encinitas surfer Alyssa Spencer claims second Super Girl cape

OCEANSIDE — Encinitas surfer Alyssa Spencer has claimed her second career red cape after winning this year’s Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition over the weekend at Oceanside pier.

Spencer’s victory on Sept. 24 marked her first Super Girl title on the West Coast after winning the 2021 Super Girl crown in Jacksonville, Florida. Spencer is just the second competitor behind Florida native Caroline Marks, who won the Oceanside Super Girl championship in 2021 and the following year’s event in Jacksonville.

“Winning a coast-to-coast cape is amazing; it’s honestly a dream come true,” Spencer said. “I’ve had this event written down in my checklist of goals for a long time, pretty much since I started surfing.”

In Sunday’s final, Spencer faced last year’s Super Girl winner Sawyer Lindblad, 17, of San Clemente, the youngest Super Girl champion. Spencer won the event with a total score of 16.03, beating Lindblad’s score of 14.30.

As the main event took place on the south side of the Oceanside pier, the Super Girl longboarding competition powered through on the north side.

Summer Romero of San Diego, who won the 2004 Women’s Longboard Competition, took home the Super Girl longboard cape this year.

“I’m from an older generation and these up-and-comers inspire me and are just very fun to watch,” Romero said from the podium on Sunday. “I think everyone should longboard.”

Beyond the surf competitions, the event took over the pier and bandshell with its festival village featuring local food stands, vendors and other family-friendly activities. Artists such as Sean Kingston, Aloe Blacc, Bea Miller, Beach Weather, Flipturn, Loren Gray, Bipolar Sunshine and many others performed at the event’s free concert series throughout the three-day event.

Promoting women’s empowerment, the festival included the annual Super Girl Gamer Pro e-sports tournament, all-female DJ competition, celebrity speakers, panel discussions promoting women in leadership and sustainability, a women’s art exhibition and more.

New events included a women’s beach volleyball tournament, a content creators showcase, a fashion show and a women’s pro skimboarding event.

“We’re thrilled to grow this event not only as a showcase for the world’s best surfers, but also as a platform for women’s empowerment,” said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event’s producer.

Surfers will head to Jacksonville for the next Super Girl Surf Pro event from Nov. 10 to 12.