Super Girl Surf Pro returns to Oceanside Pier

OCEANSIDE – The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition is back and ready to make waves at the Oceanside Pier this weekend.

One of the world’s largest women’s surf contests, Super Girl Surf Pro is set to bring in more than 90 of the top professional surfers. This year’s lineup includes Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore, Olympic teammate Caroline Marks who won last year’s Super Girl title, surf icon Bethany Hamilton, and local surfers like Samantha Sibley, who became the youngest champion of the competition in 2019.

Sibley, who hails from San Clemente, is looking forward to her return to the Oceanside Pier this year and is ready to earn another championship title.

“Winning Super Girl in 2019 was one of the best days of my life,” Sibley said. “Oceanside will always have a piece of my heart.”

Other Super Girl champions slated to compete include Lakey Peterson, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Coco Ho, Sage Erickson, Courtney Conlogue and local Carlsbad surfer Alyssa Spencer.

Oceanside’s own Caitlin Simmers, who came in second place at last year’s competition, was also slated to compete, but the young surfer is currently filming overseas and won’t be able to make it back in time.

Sibley’s favorite part about the event is that it features all women surfers.

“The focus is completely on the girls,” she said. “A lot of events we have to share with the boys where sometimes we get lesser conditions, and it’s hard to free surf.”

Beyond competing and doing her best as a surfer, Sibley is also looking forward to getting out in the water and having a good time with her friends from all over the country.

“Everybody is very competitive and there to win, but at the end of the day, we’re just happy to be outside and surfing,” she said. “It’s pretty good vibes, and everybody supports each other.”

The competition will also feature an elite-level women’s longboarding competition with 48 top female pros like world champions Honolua Blomfield, Summer Romero, Soleil Errico and Jen Smith, and 2021 Super Girl Longboarding Champion Kirra Seale.

Super Girl also offers plenty of entertainment outside of the water with 15 live concerts and family-friendly activities; the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament; an all-women DJ competition; a women’s beach soccer tournament; free classes in fitness, yoga, Zumba, pilates, wellness and dance; female comedians; celebrity speakers; panel discussions promoting women leadership and sustainability; a women’s art exhibition and more.

The competition’s concert series will include performances by Spin Doctors, Smash Mouth, Hoobastank, The Expendables and Kira Kosarin.

Super Girl Surf Pro kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16 and will run until Sunday, Sept. 18. Attending Super Girl and all of its activities, including the concerts, is free to the public.

The Coast News will host a live stream of the event on its website over the weekend, or watch the live stream here.