Super Girl Surf Festival returns to the Oceanside Pier

OCEANSIDE — The annual Super Girl Surf Festival and professional surfing competition will return to Oceanside Pier for its 19th year.

The nationally televised event, from Sept. 19 to 21, features a World Surf League (WSL) QS4000 women’s surf competition, along with live concerts, classes, and other activities centered on empowering and uplifting women.

Considered to be the world’s largest women’s pro surfing competition, more than 170 top female surfers are expected to attend – including previous Super Girl Champions Alyssa Spencer, Kirra Pinkerton, Sawyer Lindblad, Sage Erickson, Eden Walla, Samantha Sibley and Keala Tomoda-Bannert. Pipe Master Champion Moana Jones Wong is also anticipated to be there.

“It’s inspiring to see such a powerful blend of competition, culture and community coming together beyond the top-notch surfing,” said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event’s producer.

This year’s free live concerts will feature performances from top artists, including Lupe Fiasco, Plain White T’s, Jakobs Castle – featuring Jakob Nowell, the current lead singer of Sublime and son of the late Bradley Nowell, who originally fronted the band, and Surfer Girl.

Additionally, the concerts will feature performances by female artists, including Artikal Sound System, Pearl, McKenzi Brooke, Hello Sister, ANORA, RoZY, Flailing Idiot, Turning Jane, Jess Meilman, Lucy Spotts, Ruby and the Thorns, and more.

The event will also feature more than 700 women participating in 10 sports, including beach volleyball, soccer, flag football, cheer and dance, lifesaving, longboarding, skateboarding, inline skating, quad skating and BMX.

Some of the sports featured at the event are new additions, including the women’s flag football tournament, a professional inline skating competition, an open roller rink for free skating, and a female BMX clinic led by Perris Benegas, an Olympic silver medalist.

The festival village along The Strand, near the pier, will feature 17 live concerts, an all-female DJ showcase, fitness and wellness classes, celebrity speakers and panels, a female art exhibition, roller skating, an adult beverage garden, local food tents, and more than 50 booths showcasing various brands.

“To witness so many people and brands support Super Girl’s mission around empowering and creating opportunities for women is incredibly gratifying,” Bratman added. “The lineup of influential female athletes, creators, artists, musicians, instructors, speakers and advocates committed to Super Girl is absolutely amazing.”

The event will run from Friday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All events are free to attend.

The following sponsors support Super Girl Surf Festival: Nissan, SMKFLWR, CELSIUS, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Verizon, Visit Oceanside, the U.S. Marines, Mission Pacific Beach Resort, Golden Road Brewing, Raising Cane’s, Owala, Clean Reserve, Vive Organic, Perfect Hydration, Pura Vida, Essence Cosmetics, Mad Hippie, Waterloo Sparkling Water, Ubatuba Acai, Frontwave Credit Union, Sports Illustrated Women’s Games, Islands Restaurants and several others to be announced.

For information, visit www.supergirlsurfpro.com. To connect via social media, follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, LinkedIn and X.