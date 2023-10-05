Solana Center helps expand induction cooktop program

ENCINITAS — The San Diego Green Building Council’s electric home cooktop program has a new pick-up and drop-off location starting Oct. 14 at the Solana Center for Environmental Innovation in Encinitas.

The program is designed to allow anyone who is interested in induction cooking to check out a portable Duxtop 9100mc induction cooktop for four weeks, free of charge, to experience the benefits of cooking with induction.

“Helping our communities thrive with a healthier kitchen environment through expansion of our loaner cooktop program, especially with an organization like the Solana Center, helps SDGBC reach even more of the San Diego community where they already are,” said Colleen FitzSimons, executive director of the San Diego Green Building Council.

The council is a nonprofit that champions local, sustainable building and community practices that advance the region’s climate, water, waste and energy objectives.

Induction cooking is the most advanced cooking technology currently available and provides faster cook times, precise temperatures, reduced air pollutants from carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, increased energy efficiency and a lower environmental impact.

“Partnering with SDGBC on induction cooktop distribution provides an exciting new climate solution which helps supporters reduce their impact on the environment, strengthen community resilience, and support San Diego environmental organizations without a big investment of time or energy,” said Solana Center Executive Director Jessica Toth.

The Solana Center is an environmental nonprofit that has provided waste diversion and environmental education in San Diego for over 40 years.

The induction cooktop program is funded by the San Diego Community Power for Energy Innovation Grant.

Reserve an induction cooktop and learn more about the program by visiting https://www.ehomecooktops.com.