Raffle for spooky mansion at North Coastal Art Gallery

CARLSBAD — On a dark, windy night, Carlsbad Oceanside Art League artists haunted the kitchen at the North Coastal Art Gallery to whip up a most gruesome abode: the spooky mansion.

One picked up a pencil and said, “This should be drawn and quartered.”

Another grabbed a brush and said, “I’m going to paint this house, red…. or blue. Well, no, we need the whole spectrum for this.”

Another grabbed a slab of gingerbread and said, “I think my knife is sharp enough.”

Another gathered ghastly, green fondant and silently fashioned it into phantasms. When it was complete, they screamed with ardent admiration and said, “What a delightfully dilapidated domicile to display! Grab a broom, we must take it to the gallery!”

That same, inedible, spooky mansion made to delight little ghouls and grim grownups will be on display in the front window of the North Coastal Art Gallery throughout October until a lucky ghoul is selected to take it home.

Raffle tickets for the spooky mansion are available until Oct. 28 and start at $3. The winner will be called after 4 p.m. that day. Proceeds will go toward the art gallery and its programs.

Visit the gallery at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Suite 101, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For questions, contact President Cheryl Ehlers at 760-519-1551, or email [email protected]. Visit the gallery’s website at northcoastalartgallery.com.