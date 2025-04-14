The Coast News Group
Vista Courthouse. File photo/The Coast News
Solana Beach man sentenced to 5 years for attempted assault

by Leo Place

VISTA — A Solana Beach dog groomer was sentenced to five years in state prison last week after pleading guilty to the attempted sexual assault of a 75-year-old woman. 

Tony Choi, 52, was sentenced by Judge Robert J. Kearney on April 7 in Vista Superior Court after pleading guilty to one count of residential burglary and one count of attempted sexual penetration of an incompetent person with a foreign object in February.

In October 2024, Choi showed up at the Carmel Valley home of the septuagenarian and asked if her dogs needed to be washed. After the woman invited Choi into her home, he tried to sexually assault her.

The woman’s caretaker was home and disrupted the incident, at which point Choi fled the scene in his car. That evening, he was driving the same vehicle when he returned to his Manzanillo Court home and found deputies waiting to take him into custody. 

Choi was originally charged with felony assault, first-degree burglary, attempted rape of an incompetent person, and elder abuse.

Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

