The best marketing money you’ll never spend!

With the economy bouncing around like a rodeo bull on Red Bull, it can be hard for a business owner on Main Street to feel comfortable investing those hard-earned dollars into new marketing, equipment, or team members. There’s that fear of “when will the other shoe drop?”

That’s understandable. Small business owners employ the vast majority of American workers, and we must be careful with every cent. But you still need to drive new business!

ROCK > Business < HARD PLACE

But don’t despair. Some of the most profitable marketing you can ever do won’t cost you a single dollar. And you can do it day after day after day. And the more you do it and the more consistent you are, the more profitable it becomes. These profits are just sitting there for the taking, and it’ll cost you less than 10 minutes of your time each day.

Sound too good to be true? It isn’t, and it’s been right under your nose this whole time.

‘Using Images in Google Business Profile Has Increased Revenue Per Visitor By 17%’

Adding images to your Google Business Profile daily can have a massive impact on your profit margins. It’s incredibly simple and only takes a few minutes.

How does this impact your revenue? While we are becoming more trusting of what businesses say online, we still crave verification.

Do you have the best smothered burrito in town? Good pictures help. Are your patients happy? Yep, the pics tell the story. Do you really have parking? Pictures prove it.

Not only will this entice people to stop in and increase their average spend, but these photos can be taken on your smartphone, uploaded to your Google Business Profile and pushed out to the world in less time than it takes to get your morning coffee.

