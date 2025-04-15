North County businesses boost support for military families

In North County, the military is more than just present — it’s a vital part of everyday life. With bases stretching from Coronado to Camp Pendleton, San Diego County is a key hub for U.S. military operations. The Navy’s Pacific Fleet is headquartered here, the Marine Corps operates from Miramar and San Diego proper, and the Coast Guard maintains a strong presence. Camp Pendleton, located in North County, is the largest Marine Corps base in the country.

Cities like Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Del Mar share deep military ties and are expanding efforts to support the service members and families who call the area home. U.S. Rep. Mike Levin(D), whose district includes Camp Pendleton, emphasized the importance of community support.

“These men and women dedicate their lives to serving our country, and we owe it to them to provide stability and opportunity — especially for their families,” Levin said. “That starts with access to affordable housing, education, and jobs right here in North County.”

Affordable housing is a growing concern, with rental prices often exceeding what military families can afford. In response, local governments are collaborating with landlords and veteran organizations to increase rental assistance and affordable housing options.

Organizations like Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) and Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton provide emergency financial help, childcare, and resources for incoming families. Workforce support is also expanding, with the North County Chamber of Commerce teaming up with Hiring Our Heroes to host job fairs and networking events for military spouses and transitioning service members.

Schools such as Oceanside Unified and Carlsbad Unified offer counseling and academic support for military-connected students. Local colleges, including MiraCosta College, have veterans’ centers that assist with advising, financial aid, and peer support.

Community events celebrate and honor those who serve. Oceanside’s Operation Appreciation offers a day of food, music, and fun for active-duty personnel. Carlsbad hosts the Military School Band & Choir Festival and an annual Veterans Day Parade. Local businesses, like Toyota Carlsbad, show appreciationthrough military discounts and special services.

North County is sending a strong message: military families aren’t just welcome — they’re an essential part of what makes the region thrive.

ABOUT OUR SPONSOR

North County Injury Lawyers, led by Randy Walton, has served North County San Diego for over 20 years, securing tens of millions in settlements and earning the title of “Best Personal Injury Law Firm in North County.”