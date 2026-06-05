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San Diego County Sheriff's Office. Courtesy photo
San Diego County Sheriff's Office. Courtesy photo
CitiesCrimeDel MarNews

Solana Beach man killed in rollover crash on Jimmy Durante Blvd

by Leo Place3463

DEL MAR — A 36-year-old man died Monday after his vehicle veered off Jimmy Durante Boulevard, struck construction equipment and rolled over.

Deputies responded to the scene of the crash around 10:24 p.m. on Monday night in the 1900 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, south of the San Dieguito Lagoon. 

The driver, identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office as Tyler James Sidders of Solana Beach, was confirmed deceased at the scene, despite attempted lifesaving measures by first responders.  

The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station is still investigating the cause of the collision, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

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Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

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