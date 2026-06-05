Solana Beach man killed in rollover crash on Jimmy Durante Blvd

DEL MAR — A 36-year-old man died Monday after his vehicle veered off Jimmy Durante Boulevard, struck construction equipment and rolled over.

Deputies responded to the scene of the crash around 10:24 p.m. on Monday night in the 1900 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, south of the San Dieguito Lagoon.

The driver, identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office as Tyler James Sidders of Solana Beach, was confirmed deceased at the scene, despite attempted lifesaving measures by first responders.

The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station is still investigating the cause of the collision, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.