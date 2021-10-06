Small Talk: No longer fighting the good fright

This year I am eating crow, or more precisely, I am eating pumpkin.

For years, I have scolded anyone who started the holidays a bit early. I insisted there be no pumpkins in sight until Oct. 1.

This year, I crumbled. I had refused to taste a pumpkin spice latte. This year, my husband handed me one, and I admit they’re delicious.

I’m not sure what changed, but by the last week of September, I had several large pumpkins decorating my front yard, and Halloween decorating plans already laid out in my head.

I had the school library awash in pumpkins, mums, spiders and haunted houses by Sept. 30 and read the first book starring a pumpkin Oct. 1.

Several little ones stopped to excitedly share that their Halloween decorations are going up and that I absolutely must come by their house to see them.

I expect I will. I have stopped my car to tell a young’n how terrific his decorations were, and his ear-to-ear grin was the best.

I don’t do nearly what many folks do at Halloween. But today I plan to make a ghost to hang from my eaves.

I am then going to make a jack-o-lantern face on my giant plant pot.

I have three 7-foot palms that resemble Cousin It. I think they need to have hats and googly eyes this year.

My daughter, who adores Halloween, will probably finish things off with her more ghoulish tastes.

She has tombstones and skeletons she insists on bringing out.

I believe our holidays evolved to ease the human psyche. They give us something to look forward to and a reason to celebrate amid the struggles and demands of life.

I suspect the expansion of when we start the celebration, decorating and goody-baking is an indication of how badly we need a change of pace and an opportunity to show our neighbors some love.

Let’s get this party started.

Jean Gillette is a freelance writer going full pumpkin. Contact her at [email protected].