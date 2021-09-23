Silvergate seniors are welcomed aboard Admiral yacht for pleasure cruise

SAN DIEGO — Sept. 15, 2021 — Silvergate Retirement Residence — a collection of premier senior living retirement communities located throughout San Diego County — ushered nearly 100 seniors aboard the Admiral Hornblower yacht on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 to enjoy a two-hour cruise of the sundrenched San Diego Bay.

The fully vaccinated group of residents embarked on a half-day yachting excursion for an elegant onboard luncheon, lively conversation with friends and an opportunity to be out and about again, following more than a year of being safely sequestering at Silvergate.

Silvergate residents and guests arrived at the dock to find an enormous “Welcome Silvergate” banner draped across the bow as they walked up the long ramp to the 151 foot, three-story yacht, where they were treated to an in person greeting from Captain, Dave Caplin, whose teams at Hornblower have lead these excursions for more than 30 years.

The management and staff of Silvergate then promptly escorted the seniors aboard the 1920’s Gatsby-era ship, where they were served a flute of sparkling cider as they stepped aboard and shown to an expansive formal dining room beautifully adorned with blue and white nautical décor.

While enjoying 360 degree views of the city from the unique vantage point of being offshore, residents enjoyed a luscious lunch of mixed organic baby greens, an herb-marinated chicken breast topped with goat cheese and sweet basil, wild rice pilaf, and a mix of seasonal vegetables. The meal was rounded out with a creamy strawberry cheese cake while residents heard remarks from Chief Executive Officer, David Petree.

With musical entertainment, courtesy of pianist Sue Palmer, already getting underway, the excited smiles on residents faces spoke volumes about the sheer fun the group was going to experience for the afternoon.

Petree thanked residents and guests from all of its communities for coming out to experience the cruise together, shared stories about exciting past events Silvergate has taken – including a recent trip to a Padre’s ballgame at Petco Park – and announced the next upcoming outing open to all those who are residents of Silvergate – a spectacular holiday celebration at the Hotel Del Coronado. For those who RSVP to this limited seating event on December 1st, 2021, guests will dine in the famous Coronet Room and hear tales of mystery and intrigue from Hotel Historian, Gina Petrone.

He also shared with attendees that these custom-tailored events, along with a host of other community activities, amenities and benefits are what set Silvergate apart in the senior living marketplace.

“I’ve been to a lot of senior community events,” said A.J. Jangula a current resident of San Marcos, “but this is one of the best I’ve been to. Silvergate really goes all out to make sure that we have a good time and enjoy the day. The food is always excellent at their outings and the time on the water today just mixing and mingling with friends was exactly what I needed to get out and do. I don’t live at Silvergate currently, but I’m interested in the community as a retirement living option, so I wanted to see what it was like to attend one of their activities and get to know their staff. All I did was call and express an interest in the community, and they invited me along on the cruise. I’m really glad I came.”

“We’re always delighted to be able to host events and outings like this for our seniors and prospective residents of Silvergate,” said Joan Rink-Carroll, Executive Director for Silvergate’s San Marcos senior living community. “Silvergate works diligently at delivering on its promise to foster an active lifestyle in retirement. These local residents are already finding out that Silvergate offers so many opportunities to make connections and develop meaningful friendships. We’re delighted to see future residents meeting one another and friendships blossoming as we all spend time together.”

About Silvergate Retirement Residence

Hosting events like this afternoon cruise around the San Diego bay evidences one of the many reasons Silvergate San Marcos has been voted a “Favorite” by readers of the San Diego Union Tribune in their annual Readers Poll for more than 10 years running.

This year, Silvergate Retirement Residence & Memory Care communities were honored in both the Retirement/Independent Living Community and the Assisted Living Community categories.

Those interested in touring Silvergate San Marcos or to RSVP to the upcoming Hotel Del Coronado event can call David Nelson, Marketing Director, to arrange a private luncheon and tour of the property, at 760-744-4484.

Silvergate San Marcos is located at 1550 Security Place, San Marcos, CA 92078.