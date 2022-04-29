Sheriff’s arson unit investigating suspicious North County fires

VISTA — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department bomb and arson unit is seeking information related to a series of suspicious fires on Thursday in North County.

Just before 4:00 p.m. on April 28, deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a brush fire near the intersection of La Tortuga Drive and Hacienda Drive in Vista.

Earlier in the day, Sheriff’s deputies and the Vista Fire Department responded to another fire in the same area which was quickly extinguished, according to a Sheriff’s Department release.

Witnesses reported seeing a man starting multiple brush fires.

The Oceanside Police Department also reported a man trying to start a fire approximately two miles away just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Department arson and bomb unit is investigating and asking the public with any information about these suspicious fires to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

For the latest crime reports in Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar, please visit The Coast News’ Weekly Crime Reports. For up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County, check out our Daily Arrest Logs.