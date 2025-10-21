Sheriff reports fewer property crimes, more DUI arrests in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas saw fewer crimes during the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period last year, according to new data from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Shane Watts of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station presented the figures Oct. 15 during a quarterly update to the City Council.

Property crimes dropped 24% and burglaries fell 30% this year, Watts said, crediting the decline in part to extra foot patrols and officers “being a presence” in retail areas.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the men and women that are out there protecting our community,” Watts said to a room full of applause.

The drop in burglaries follows heightened awareness after a string of “burglary tourist” break-ins in rural areas like Olivenhain, where international theft crews had targeted secluded homes. Residents and deputies increased coordination and patrols, efforts Watts said have contributed to this year’s decline.

“Last year when I took over command, one of my top priorities was to make sure that we were proactive and that we were out in the community being proactive,” he said.

Overall arrests are down 4% in 2025, with an 8% increase in calls for service — from 12,785 in 2024 to 13,869 this year. But deputy-initiated activities rose 67%, from 15,964 to 26,622.

After challenging officers to take a more active approach, Watts said, “I was so proud when I saw that 67%.”

Watts said his team has also implemented strategies to ensure responsible alcohol handling and consumption.

One enforcement method involved minors, under law enforcement supervision, attempting to purchase alcohol. If successful, the seller was arrested and the business cited by Alcoholic Beverage Control. Those efforts led to four arrests, including one repeat offender.

In a “shoulder tap” operation, minors asked adults over 21 to buy alcohol for them, resulting in another arrest.

“For me, one of the most important things is protecting our youth,” Watts said. “Part of protecting our youth is keeping those illegal substances away from our children and out of their hands.”

Watts said he also intends to continue efforts to prevent over-serving and impaired driving in the city’s downtown nightlife area.

He said officers visited “establishments in the evening to make sure that these establishments are not over-serving patrons that are exhibiting signs of already being intoxicated.” While those checks have not yet resulted in citations, Watts said they will continue to ensure safety.

Downtown bar enforcement has led to five arrests, including one driver over the legal limit who backed into a sign before deputies stopped him from fleeing the scene. Two new deputies recently added to the city’s force will help identify impaired drivers.

Watts said he hopes visitors to local bars understand that “if they get behind a vehicle while intoxicated, there’s a very high likelihood they will be stopped and they will be arrested.”

DUI arrests increased by 18% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year.

“There’s no accident when you’re under the influence of alcohol and you choose to get behind the wheel,” Watts said. “That is not an accident. You made that choice.”