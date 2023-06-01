UPDATE: Juvenile in stable condition after San Marcos stabbing 

SAN MARCOS — A male juvenile was detained in connection with a stabbing of another male juvenile on Wednesday night, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said today.

The attack was reported at 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Center Street, in the Wal-Mart parking lot at Nordahl Marketplace.

Sheriff’s deputies found the victim with stab wounds to his abdomen and then located the suspect at a nearby Sprinter station, officials said.

The victim was treated at Palomar Medical Center and is now in stable condition, according to Lt. Matthew Carpenter. It is believed that the two knew each other in some capacity.

“It wasn’t a stranger attack, I’ll say that,” said Carpenter. “They were acquaintances.”

The ages and names of the victim and attacker will not be released, Carpenter said.