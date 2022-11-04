Sheriff investigates stabbing at Encinitas party near candidate’s home

ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an Oct. 29 stabbing that occurred outside of an Encinitas home — where a candidate for a local school board race is believed to have hosted a party — and whether alcohol was illegally provided to minors.

Deputies arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the suspected stabbing of two 17-year-olds in the 1600 block of Crest Drive. One victim was left with minor injuries and the other with lacerations to his abdomen rendering him in critical but stable condition.

Lt. Christopher Lawrence reported that the stabbing occurred after an altercation at a house party which then spilled outside into the street, near the long driveway leading to the home.

“The residence has a really long driveway, and based on all the victim and witness statements we were able to get, it sounds like it occurred on Crest, just right out on the public roadway,” Lawrence said. “As far as we can tell, it didn’t occur on someone’s private property.”

In a detention hearing Wednesday morning, Judge Rohanee Zapanta denied requests from the suspect’s attorney, public defender Grant Porter, for the 15-year-old to be released on home supervision.

Zapanta ordered the youth to remain in juvenile custody until the next hearing on Nov. 17.

The two stabbing victims, along with one victim of alleged battery by the same suspect, filed a petition requesting that he remain in custody.

The grandmother of one of the victims offered an impact statement in opposition to his request to be released, challenging Porter’s claims that this was an isolated incident.

“It was an extremely violent incident,” the grandmother said. “My grandson was stabbed in the abdomen three times. He does happen to go to the same school as the individual charged. I would be against him being released at this time.”

Several individuals on social media who claimed to have attended the party, along with news agencies, have confirmed that the home where the party occurred was that of Sheila King, a candidate for the San Dieguito Union High School District’s Area 3 board seat.

The Sheriff’s Department declined to say precisely where the house party occurred beyond stating that it was in the 1600 block of Crest Drive. Public records indicate that King’s home is located within that block.

King did not return multiple requests for comment from The Coast News but previously stated to NBC7 that “what happened was not at my home and happened in the street.”

Deputies are also investigating whether there was a violation of the county’s social host ordinance, which states that adults hosting a social gathering are responsible for supervising minors and ensuring they are not using illicit substances.

Lawrence said the department is not investigating one adult in particular for a potential violation but investigating whether the ordinance was violated “as a whole.” Lawrence said the department had not been able to verify whether there was underage drinking at the party.

The news comes just days before the Nov. 8 election, when voters will decide between King and her opponent Jane Lea Smith to serve on the board and oversee 13,000 students in one of the state’s top-rated districts.

Some residents have called for King to drop out of the race, stating that she should have made a statement about the incident if it occurred in connection with an event at her home.

Robyne Ruterbusch, whose son graduated from the district last year, said the news of the situation was disturbing.

“I heard about this on Sunday morning,” Ruterbusch said. “I’ve found myself very triggered by this news. I feel it’s been a coverup, not wanting to admit it or take any responsibility.

Another individual wrote on social media about her anger toward King’s alleged lack of accountability for refusing to admit she hosted the party where a stabbing occurred.

“I was initially sympathetic to Ms. King, but the way she is absolutely shirking any responsibility for what happened AT HER HOUSE is telling to how she will respond to the responsibility of serving on the board,” the individual wrote.

Smith, King’s opponent in the Area 3 race, initially declined to comment on the situation but later stated, “My thoughts are with all the teens who were either involved in or witnessed the incident. The trauma will be significant, and I am hoping they get the support they need to heal.”

The Coast News attempted to contact King and several supporters of her campaign multiple times, all of whom either declined to comment or did not respond.