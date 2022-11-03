Humane Society seeks home for 12-week-old kitten found under car hood

ENCINITAS — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is looking to find a permanent home for a 12-week-old orange tabby kitten recently found hiding underneath the hood of a car in southern San Diego County.

The kitten, a two-pound, female kitten with short, reddish-orange fur, was nicknamed “Cadillac” by staff due to her gentle purr that reminded them of “a well-tuned engine.”

“When the temperature drops, pets look for safe places where they can stay warm,” said John Van Zante, a spokesperson at RCHS. “We were told that someone in the southern part of the county discovered this stray kitten under the hood of their car. They took her to the County of San Diego Department of Animal Services shelter in Bonita. Other than being cold and confused, she was in good health.”

The Friends of County Animal Shelters program transferred the kitten to Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas, where she entered into foster care with a trained volunteer.

Cadillac is scheduled to return to the shelter on Friday morning to receive medical and behavior evaluations before she is available for adoption.

Cold weather dangers for pets include:

Outdoor cats often crawl under the hoods of cars for warmth. Knock on the hood or honk the horn to warn cats away before you turn the key.

Antifreeze tastes sweet, and it can kill dogs and cats. Keep antifreeze containers sealed and out of reach. Clean spills immediately.

Short haired pets with low body fat get cold quickly. Keep them in or provide warm shelter outside. Consider dressing your pet in a sweater or jacket.

Exposure to low temperatures can lead to frostbite of the feet, nose and ears.

For pets that spend lots of time outdoors, increase their food, particularly protein.

Outdoor pets can become dehydrated if their water freezes solid. Keep it warm.

For more information about Cadillac and winter pet safety, visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, call 760-753-6413, or log on to www.sdpets.org.