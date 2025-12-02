Shaffer ‘grateful’ after reaching deal to dismiss charges in parking feud

VISTA — Encinitas Councilmember Luke Shaffer, whose felony assault charge was reduced to a misdemeanor last month, entered a diversion agreement this week that could result in all remaining charges being dismissed as early as next July.

The agreement, approved Monday by Superior Court Judge Sara Kirby, outlines conditions for dismissing misdemeanor assault and hit-and-run charges.

According to court documents, Shaffer must complete the following by July 1, 2026:

Volunteer for at least 60 hours at something not related to sports

Complete an 8-hour anger-management class

Have no contact with the complaining witnesses

Pay a $100 diversion restitution fee by Dec. 1, 2026

The charges stemmed from a July 5 incident involving street parking and trash bins.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office alleged that Shaffer knocked over a trash bin belonging to resident Declan Caulfield and threw a piece of trash at him. Prosecutors said the elected official then intentionally struck one of the bins with his truck and hit Caulfield’s outstretched hands.

The original charges also alleged that Shaffer threatened to use his position on the City Council to prevent Caulfield from ever obtaining a city permit and that Shaffer would call a sheriff’s deputy “who worked for him.”

In response to the diversion agreement, Caulfield said the court’s decision underscores the seriousness of the incident and the need for accountability from elected officials.

“As a longtime Encinitas resident who cares deeply about this community, I am relieved this legal process is finally concluding and that Councilmember Shaffer is being held accountable. Still, it is deeply troubling that such aggression and irresponsibility came from an elected official,” Caulfield said in a statement shared by his attorney, Marco Gonzalez. “I fully support the court’s orders requiring intensive anger management and substantial community service, essential steps to ensure real accountability and to reaffirm that no one, regardless of office, is above the law.”

A judge previously downgraded the case after a full-day preliminary hearing in which prosecutors’ original allegations — including felony assault and a misdemeanor related to misuse of public authority — were significantly reduced.

In a Nov. 13 hearing, Judge Saba Sheibani ruled there was probable cause for assault but determined a misdemeanor classification was more appropriate given the circumstances, the lack of prior history between the men, and letters of support submitted on Shaffer’s behalf.

The judge also dismissed a separate charge of willful omission to perform a duty, finding that the allegations did not fit the statutory definition.

The preliminary hearing included testimony from Caulfield, City Manager Jennifer Campbell, and law enforcement officials, as well as multiple surveillance videos reviewed in court.

Prosecutors argued Shaffer’s conduct was dangerous and intentional. At the same time, defense attorneys maintained he moved the trash bins only to park his vehicle and that the incident did not rise to the level of criminal behavior.

The court ultimately sent the case back to misdemeanor court, where negotiations continued ahead of Monday’s agreement.

Shaffer’s defense attorney, Isaac Blumberg, told supporters at the Vista Courthouse that the agreement represented a “positive development,” bringing closure to what had been “a really difficult process.”

“We’ve consistently held that the conduct on that date was not criminal and certainly was not felonious,” Blumberg said. “Today the court’s ruling reflects that.”

Blumberg also thanked Shaffer’s supporters, including those who appeared in court throughout the proceedings.

“Councilmember Shaffer is grateful to put this behind him and focus on the people of Encinitas,” Blumberg said.

UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a written statement from Declan Caulfield.