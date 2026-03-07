San Marcos stabbing suspect arrested

SAN MARCOS — Law enforcement has arrested a suspect believed to be connected with a stabbing that took place in December in San Marcos.

On Feb. 17, Yael Garcia, age 18, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and promoting/assisting a criminal street gang and booked into the Vista Detention Facility. Sheriff’s officials said they were able to identify Garcia’s vehicle using Safe Streets camera footage and then track it down using the Flock license plate reader system.

“As a result of this technology and the thorough investigation by detectives from the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Gangs Division, the stabbing suspect was identified,” the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station said in a press release.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim was walking along Smilax Road on Dec. 19 when a vehicle containing four occupants stopped alongside him and began confronting him about a possible gang affiliation.

When the victim fled to a nearby apartment complex, police said, three individuals exited the vehicle and chased him on foot. One of the individuals stabbed him twice, causing non-life-threatening injuries to his back and elbow.

The suspects fled in their vehicle afterwards, and the victim later contacted deputies and was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5200.