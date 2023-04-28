San Marcos spa donates $100K for child crime victim interview room

REGION — A San Marcos-based spa and wellness center has donated $100,000 to fund a new interview room at the San Diego City Attorney’s Office’s family justice center for children who are victims or witnesses of crimes, it was announced Thursday.

The room, slated to open this summer, will be located at Your Safe Place, a family justice center located in East Village that provides resources and services for victims of domestic violence, family violence, elder abuse, sexual assault or sex trafficking.

Golden Door’s donation will fund what the San Diego City Attorney’s Office says is a “state-of-the-art” facility and safe environment for young crime victims.

The new room will include:

— Child-sized furniture in a dollhouse-like environment.

— Toys, games, books, and coloring pages representing diverse backgrounds and cultures.

— Two-way computer monitors, allowing professionals who may investigate and prosecute cases against alleged perpetrators to observe in a non-threatening way.

“Your Safe Place has needed a children’s space for a long time,” San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said. “Our most helpless, youngest victims are now going to get the attention they deserve in a room that feels welcoming and safe. With this donation, Golden Door will touch a lot of lives and have a lasting impact on our community.