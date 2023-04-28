County receives more than $1 billion in property tax in one day

REGION — The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office set a record this year by collecting more than $1 billion in property tax payments in a single day.

On April 7, the office collected $1,337,127,037 in property taxes.

“This is the first time we’ve collected over a billion dollars in a single day, and it speaks not only to San Diego’s growth as a region, but also to our responsible taxpayers stepping up and paying what they owe,” said County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “Overall, we’ve collected $7,852,056,242.04 in property tax payments so far. This money is essential to San Diego and goes to funding public schools, first responders and other essential services.”

According to McAllister’s office, taxpayers across San Diego County owed nearly $8.06 billion in 2022-2023 property taxes. So far, 98.83% of first installments have been paid, and 96% of second installments paid.

Payment reminder notices will be sent in May, and it is projected that the county will collect 99% of property taxes owed by June 30.

Also at a record high is the San Diego County’s Investment Pool, McAllister said, which reached a high of $17.2 billion in assets.

The pool is a local government money fund that ranges in size from $10.2 billion – $17.2 billion in assets on an annual basis. Originally created in 1853 by the County Board of Supervisors, the pool now invests the assets of the county, 42 K-12 school districts, five community colleges and more than 160 other public agencies in the region.