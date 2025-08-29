San Marcos school lockdown lifted after no threat found

SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office lifted a brief lockdown in place at Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary school on Friday morning, after a report of armed men near campus was determined to be unfounded.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a student who had walked to school reported to a staff member that they had seen two men armed with guns and knives near the school. Staff placed the school under immediate lockdown out of an abundance of caution and informed law enforcement.

San Marcos Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the school around 7:30 a.m. and searched the area for the men described by the reporting student, but were unable to locate them.

After gathering additional information from the reporting student and other students who had been with them, deputies determined that there was no credible threat to the school, and that “at no point were any individuals armed with a gun or a weapon near the school,” the department said.

The lockdown was lifted around 9 a.m.

“The safety of our school children is a priority for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. We take all threats seriously. We want to remind students that if they hear any threats or even potential violence, they can always approach our Sheriff’s School Resource Deputies or call the anonymous Student Speaking Out Hotline at (888) 580-8477,” the department said.