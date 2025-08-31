Better clients get better marketing results

I recently took on a very demanding client who refused to engage. I won’t work with her again.

While I respected her desire to have things her way, there was no room for discussion or creative input.

Only, if you’re hiring someone to do a job, you should let them do it. Questions must be answered, or deadlines will be missed. And being obnoxious or whiny doesn’t get good results from anyone…and especially from creative folks.

So before bringing on help for your next marketing effort, decide if you want a marketing partner or an order taker?

Because “hiring the expert” is just the beginning. Like in any relationship, success hinges on good communication, mutual respect and clear expectations. And if you want better marketing results, here are a few tips on how to be a better client.

MARKETING ISN’T MAGIC! Your marketer isn’t a mind reader. Be specific about your goals, because if you’re vague, the results will be too.

TRANSPARENCY IS EVERYTHING! Share your objectives, audience profile, past marketing successes (and failures), budgets, timelines and what makes your business tick. The more your marketer knows, the better the plan they’ll build. Withholding information only generates frustration, wasting both time and money.

MARKETING MEANS COLLABORATION! Silence isn’t golden here; it’s expensive. If something doesn’t sit right, speak up constructively. “This doesn’t work for me because…” is helpful. “I don’t like it!” is useless.

DON’T MICROMANAGE! You’re the expert on your business, but they’re experts in communications. If you’re hiring marketing professionals, trust them.

PAY ON TIME! Respect your marketing partner by paying bills fast and in full. These guys are killing themselves for you, and allowing project creep or paying late will make them wonder why they bothered.

RESPOND QUICKLY! Don’t expect creative folks to jump through hoops just to have their ideas gather dust in your inbox. Review drafts, approve materials and answer questions fast…especially since you probably didn’t give them enough time in the first place for the assignment.

Bottom line: Good partnerships lead to good marketing, but marketing doesn’t move forward on autopilot. Show up informed, responsive and respectful, and give marketing professionals the space to do their best work. That’s when the magic really happens.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Improve your branding today. https://amzn.to/4hoslft