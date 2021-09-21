San Marcos family mourning son’s stabbing death

SAN MARCOS — A San Marcos family is mourning the death of their 20-year-old son, Aris Keshishian, who was stabbed near his home last month. The family hopes to raise awareness of the brutal attack and also remember the life of their son.

On Aug. 15, Keshishian was walking his dog near his home in the 1100 block of Via Vera Cruz when he was attacked and stabbed 46 times.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by his father Henry Keshishian, the San Marcos High School grad was discovered by his family members severely injured and bleeding on a neighbor’s driveway. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he died shortly after arrival, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

According to investigators, Keshishian was stabbed by an elementary school classmate, 20-year-old Kellon Razdan. Keshishian’s family and friends said that, to their knowledge, their son and Razdan had not been friends since the fourth grade.

After the tragic loss, Keshishian’s family and friends are determined to share his story and keep his memory alive.

His best friend, Sean Ragland, told The Coast News that he and Keshishian grew up together and bonded over their love of basketball.

“He’s the nicest person you’d ever meet,” Ragland said. “He just brought light and joy to everyone’s life and always saw the best in people.”

Ragland said aside from basketball, Keshishian also loved to make music and experiment with fashion.

Keshishian was also very close to his parents and his older sister Adrineh and was passionate about his Armenian culture. Ragland described the family as “close-knit,” and Keshishian was even as a mentor to his two younger cousins.

“There’s just like a big hole left in everyone’s lives just from losing him. He was a rock for everybody. He just turned 20 in January, like there’s so much more that he should’ve been here for,” Ragland said.

Keshishian’s family and friends are planning to set up a basketball tournament in his honor in the next few months.

“It’s important to raise awareness and say, ‘Hey, this does happen in our community.’ And it’s important to remember his life and how loved he was,” said Rachel Nafrada, Ragland’s mom and a friend of the family’s.

The suspect, Razdan, has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 13.

The Keshishian family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral and legal expenses.