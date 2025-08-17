San Diego woman arrested in fatal stabbing in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — A San Diego woman was in custody in connection with the stabbing death of a man at the Escondido Transit Center, police said.

Officers with the Escondido Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of West Valley Parkway at about 8 a.m. Saturday to a call of a man down and bleeding at the transit center, according to Lt. Ryan Hicks. They immediately began first aid, and the victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center by paramedics, where he later died.

Kandilaria Freeman, 33, of San Diego, was arrested by detectives within a few hours and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of murder. She was placed on a no-bail hold for a probation violation, Hicks said.

Anyone with information regarding the death was encouraged to call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or Detective Greg Clark at 760- 839-4450.