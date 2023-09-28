NCTD receives $627,000 from state for climate planning

OCEANSIDE — The California Department of Transportation has awarded the North County Transit District $627,000 to further its climate adaptation planning through the region’s 1,020-square mile transit infrastructure.

NCTD will use the funding from Caltrans’s Climate Adaptation Planning – Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant Program for its “Resilient NCTD” study, a climate vulnerability and needs assessment that aims to identify and assess climate change risks and potential strategies for NCTD rail and bus infrastructure, facilities and surrounding communities.

The study will evaluate the conditions of NCTD’s service area and industry best practices, and provide detailed recommendations, capital and financial plans and an implementation strategy, along with a “robust” outreach effort.

“NCTD’s service area spans urban, suburban, coastal and rural communities, each facing unique challenges related to changing climates,” said NCTD Board Chair Jewel Edson. “It is critical that NCTD protect our region’s transportation infrastructure to ensure access to essential public transit services now and into the future.”

The funding will allow NCTD to build upon existing efforts to mitigate the impacts of sea level rise and extreme weather conditions. On the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor, NCTD and its project partners are advancing near- and long-term projects to address coastal erosion in Del Mar, including through the slate of Del Mar Bluffs stabilization projects.

Additionally, the San Dieguito Double Track Phase 2 project will replace and raise the elevation of a 107-year-old wooden rail bridge to prevent the risk of flooding and ensure the long-term resiliency of the corridor.

NCTD is also initiating a project to install shelters and other shade infrastructure at bus stops to shield riders from excessive heat.