VCC receives $700,000 for mental healthcare in schools

VISTA — Vista Community Clinic, a local community healthcare center, has been awarded a $700,000 grant to enhance primary health care with a special emphasis on mental healthcare in local schools.

The funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration will allow the clinic to launch a school-based mobile mental health unit to provide services to students in the Vista Unified School District.

According to VCC spokesperson Summer Harris, the grant will “empower VCC to better serve the healthcare needs of our community’s youth,” and broaden access to general primary and mental health care for students across the region.

“At VCC, we believe that prioritizing mental health is of the utmost importance, particularly when it pertains to our young people,” Harris stated. “The new funding we have received will play a pivotal role in our mission to offer comprehensive support for the mental well-being of our community’s youth.”

Through this initiative, Harris explained, the clinic hopes to “break down barriers to access, reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues and provide timely and effective care to those who need it most.”

“At VCC, we understand that early intervention and support are crucial in nurturing the mental health of our youth, and we are excited about the potential to make a real difference,” Harris stated.

The clinic is looking forward to working closely with its partner schools to deliver needed mental health services for students and broadening overall healthcare access for the region.

“As one of only nine organizations in California to receive this funding, and the only one in San Diego County, we are immensely grateful to HRSA for the opportunity to expand our services and create a safer, healthier and more supportive environment for our young community members,” said Fernando Sanudo, CEO of Vista Community Clinic.

Vista Community Clinic has 12 locations within North San Diego, Orange and Riverside Counties and provides healthcare services including primary care, pediatrics, prenatal and women’s health, optometry, chiropractic care, dental health, podiatry, acupuncture and behavioral health to more than 70,000 residents. The clinic has received national recognition for its quality of care.