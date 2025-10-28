‘Rocky Horror’ at La Paloma enjoys busiest time of year

ENCINITAS — With shows year-round at the historic La Paloma Theatre, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is never out of season for Crazed Imaginations. But Halloween is when the troupe truly shines.

Crazed Imaginations is a “Rocky Horror” shadow cast group that has been around since the 80s, screening the 1975 horror-musical cult film on the big screen while the cast simultaneously acts it out on stage.

During October, the group performs every Friday night at La Paloma in downtown Encinitas, including a Halloween show.

These lively midnight shows are known to sell out, as was the case this past Friday. Raucous attendees, clad in lingerie or costumes emulating the film’s recognizable characters, filled the 390-seat theater ready to sing, dance, and laugh along.

As is tradition, first-timers to the show were celebrated as “virgins,” and audiences participated in raunchy games and a costume contest before the film began. Shadow cast members performed in lockstep with the film behind them, with mad alien scientist and self-described “sweet transvestite” Frank-N-Furter coming onstage to the screaming cheers of the audience.

Throughout the year, attendees can enjoy “Rocky Horror” at La Paloma on the second, fourth, and fifth Fridays of the month, with activities starting at 10:30 and the showing beginning at midnight. For tickets, visit lapalomatheatre.com.