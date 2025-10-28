The Coast News Group
Janet, played by Ava, and Frank-N-Furter, played by Brandon, perform a rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Thighs” at the Oct. 24 shadow cast performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at La Paloma Theater in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
Janet, played by Ava, and Frank-N-Furter, played by Brandon, perform as part of the Oct. 24 shadow cast performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at La Paloma Theater in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
ArtsArts & EntertainmentEncinitasEncinitas FeaturedNews

‘Rocky Horror’ at La Paloma enjoys busiest time of year

by Leo Place3

ENCINITAS — With shows year-round at the historic La Paloma Theatre, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is never out of season for Crazed Imaginations. But Halloween is when the troupe truly shines. 

Crazed Imaginations is a “Rocky Horror” shadow cast group that has been around since the 80s, screening the 1975 horror-musical cult film on the big screen while the cast simultaneously acts it out on stage.

During October, the group performs every Friday night at La Paloma in downtown Encinitas, including a Halloween show.

These lively midnight shows are known to sell out, as was the case this past Friday. Raucous attendees, clad in lingerie or costumes emulating the film’s recognizable characters, filled the 390-seat theater ready to sing, dance, and laugh along. 

As is tradition, first-timers to the show were celebrated as “virgins,” and audiences participated in raunchy games and a costume contest before the film began. Shadow cast members performed in lockstep with the film behind them, with mad alien scientist and self-described “sweet transvestite” Frank-N-Furter coming onstage to the screaming cheers of the audience. 

Throughout the year, attendees can enjoy “Rocky Horror” at La Paloma on the second, fourth, and fifth Fridays of the month, with activities starting at 10:30 and the showing beginning at midnight. For tickets, visit lapalomatheatre.com.

The shadow cast performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” put on by Crazed Imaginations, runs every Friday in October at the historic La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
The shadow cast performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” put on by Crazed Imaginations, runs every Friday in October at the historic La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at La Paloma Theater in Encinitas scan their tickets for the Oct. 24 performance, with the first-timers marked by a “V” for virgin. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at La Paloma Theater in Encinitas scan their tickets for the Oct. 24 performance, with the first-timers marked by a “V” for virgin. Photo by Leo Place
Frank-N-Furter, played by Brandon of Crazed Imaginations, makes his first appearance in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” during the song “Sweet Transvestite” on Oct. 24 at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
Frank-N-Furter, played by Brandon of Crazed Imaginations, makes his first appearance in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” during the song “Sweet Transvestite” on Oct. 24 at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at La Paloma Theatre features a shadow cast (left to right: Ky as Magenta, Brandon as Frank-N-Furter, Laurel as Columbia) who mirror the 1975 film as it is screened in the background. Photo by Leo Place
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at La Paloma Theatre features a shadow cast (left to right: Ky as Magenta, Brandon as Frank-N-Furter, Laurel as Columbia) who mirror the 1975 film as it is screened in the background. Photo by Leo Place
La Paloma Theatre owner Allen Argent serves concessions for the Oct. 24 performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Photo by Leo Place
La Paloma Theatre owner Allen Argent serves concessions for the Oct. 24 performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Photo by Leo Place
Christine McBrayer, right, leads the audience and cast members in raunchy games at the Oct. 24 shadow cast performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” by Crazed Imaginations at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
Christine McBrayer, right, leads the audience and cast members in raunchy games at the Oct. 24 shadow cast performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” by Crazed Imaginations at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
Audience members dress up for the Oct. 24 performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” by Crazed Imaginations at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
Audience members dress up for the Oct. 24 performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” by Crazed Imaginations at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
Crazed Imaginations crew bring their flair to all aspects of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” production at La Paloma Theatre, including running the lights. Photo by Leo Place
Crazed Imaginations crew bring their flair to all aspects of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” production at La Paloma Theatre, including running the lights. Photo by Leo Place
“Virgin” attendees to the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are initiated into the fold by being smacked on the butt by cast members on Oct. 24 at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
“Virgin” attendees to the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are initiated into the fold by being smacked on the butt by cast members on Oct. 24 at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
The shadow cast performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” put on by Crazed Imaginations, runs every Friday in October at the historic La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
The shadow cast performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” put on by Crazed Imaginations, runs every Friday in October at the historic La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
Janet, played by Ava, and Brad, played by Esparza, perform during the song “Over at the Frankenstein Place” at the Oct. 24 performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” by Crazed Imaginations at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
Janet, played by Ava, and Brad, played by Esparza, perform during the song “Over at the Frankenstein Place” at the Oct. 24 performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” by Crazed Imaginations at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas. Photo by Leo Place
Riff Raff, played by Ray, appears from atop one of the ornate arches on either side of the La Paloma Theatre stage at the Oct. 24 performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” by Crazed Imaginations. Photo by Leo Place
Riff Raff, played by Ray, appears from atop one of the ornate arches on either side of the La Paloma Theatre stage at the Oct. 24 performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” by Crazed Imaginations. Photo by Leo Place
Halloween is the busiest season for Crazed Imaginations, as they do weekly shadow cast performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas, with a sold-out performance on Oct. 24. Photo by Leo Place
Halloween is the busiest season for Crazed Imaginations, as they do weekly shadow cast performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas, with a sold-out performance on Oct. 24. Photo by Leo Place
PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

Leave a Comment