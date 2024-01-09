Cast and crew of ‘Thinner’ to attend Oceanside reunion screening

OCEANSIDE — Organizers of the Oceanside International Film Festival are gearing up for an upcoming special reunion screening of Stephen King’s “Thinner,” featuring a live discussion panel with members of the film’s original cast and crew.

The screening of the 1996 cult classic horror film will hit The Star Theatre on Jan. 20, with doors opening at 4 p.m. A meet-and-greet and retrospective panel discussion includes film director Tom Holland, who also directed other Hollywood horror films like “Child’s Play” and “Fright Night,” the movie’s lead actor Robert John Burke, makeup and effects artist Vincent J. Guastini, and “Criminal Minds” and “The Simpsons” star Joe Mantegna.

In “Thinner,” obese lawyer Billy Halek, played by Burke, finds himself growing thinner after a hex is placed on him. The lawyer must ask his former mafia client, Richie “The Hammer” Ginelli, played by Mantegna, to help lift the curse before he withers away.

Carly Starr Brullo-Niles, artistic director and co-director of programming for the Oceanside International Film Festival, also worked on the film as the onset assistant prop master.

Using her connections, she called the cast and crew members for a special reunion as part of the film festival’s ongoing series of midseason screenings.

The “Thinner” reunion screening was originally scheduled last June but was postponed to January, which is why it’s running so close to the upcoming film festival.

In the past, film festival organizers have hosted screenings of “Blue Crush,” which Starr Brullo-Niles also worked on, plus a screening of the third episode in the final season of “Animal Kingdom,” a popular television series based in Oceanside. The film festival also hosted Taryn Manning of “Orange is the New Black,” “Six Feet Under Star” star Joanna Cassidy, and “Star Wars” production designer Alan Roderick-Jones, among others.

“We have the connections to bring Hollywood to an amazing, creative space like Oceanside,” Starr Brullo-Niles said.

The film festival hopes to add more midseason special events in between its annual weeklong event scheduled this year from Feb. 20-24 at the Brooks Theater.

“There’s a lot on our itinerary,” Starr Brullo-Niles said, adding that the film festival’s midseason lineup over time will include films of various genres from all over the world as well as locally made.

Tickets for the “Thinner” special reunion screening are available at www.osidefilm.org.