Colorado man seeks mystery surfer who ‘saved his life’ in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — A Colorado man is searching for the unidentified surfer who pulled him from the ocean last week after a wave left him temporarily paralyzed and facedown in the water at Moonlight Beach.

John Grace, a retired police officer from the Brighton Police Department outside Denver, was visiting Encinitas with a friend on Sept. 19 when they decided to rent surfboards and take a shot at surfing.

Shortly after entering the water, a wave slammed him into the ocean floor, fracturing two vertebrae in his neck and leaving him unable to move his arms or legs.

“I was face down and I knew I couldn’t turn my body over to catch a breath,” Grace told The Coast News. “I had a little bit of time to think about not wanting to die and saying goodbyes to my family … then the next thing I knew, I was being pulled up onto the beach.”

Grace said an unidentified surfer lifted him out of the water, pulled him onto the shore and held his neck and head steady until Encinitas lifeguards arrived. As he was carried onto shore, Grace said he tried to get a look at the mystery rescuer, but the blood covering his face and eyes made it nearly impossible.

Tanner Fritz, the first lifeguard on scene, placed Grace in a cervical collar before paramedics transported him to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. Fritz told media outlets it was apparent that Grace had likely sustained some type of spinal injury.

The 21-year law enforcement veteran spent several days in the hospital before returning home to Colorado, where he continues to recover from nerve damage in his arms and hands.

“I don’t remember what (the surfer) looked like. Everything happened so fast,” Grace said. “But he gave me another lease on life. He’s my hero.”

Grace posted on local social media forums about the incident and contacted the surf shop where he had rented his board and wetsuit in hopes of finding the good Samaritan. Grace’s Facebook post in the “Encinitas Now” community group has been viewed and shared by thousands.

Since his search began, Grace said he has been overwhelmed by the kindness of the Encinitas community. Staff at the Concept Surf Shop on West D Street refused his offer to replace the wetsuit that medical personnel cut from his body, telling him they were simply glad he survived.

According to Grace, one resident even offered to take him paddleboarding on calmer waters when he’s ready, a gesture he said reflects the community’s spirit.

“In Encinitas, people just cared about me being OK,” Grace said. “Everyone I’ve ever met here has been so loving, so welcoming.”

Grace said he wants to thank the mystery surfer for giving him “another lease on life” and would like to share his appreciation for the individual’s selfless act on the beach that day.

“After 21 years as a first responder, I know how often people don’t get recognized for saving lives,” he said. “This man deserves every bit of it. If he doesn’t care to come forward, I totally respect that. But I would love the chance to thank him personally.”