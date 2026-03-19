Remote blaze in North County fully contained at under two acres

NORTH COUNTY — A wildfire in northern San Diego County burned just under 2 acres before crews fully contained it Thursday, with no reported injuries, according to Cal Fire.

The Crosley Fire was reported at 11:48 a.m. near state Route 79 and Crosley Truck Trail, close to the Riverside County border, said Cal Fire spokesperson Robert Johnson.

The blaze scorched approximately 1.9 acres, Cal Fire reported on social media. Crews were expected to remain on scene for cleanup before departing, Johnson said.

No structures were damaged, and no major communities were threatened, according to authorities.

The fire broke out amid high temperatures, low humidity and winds that could have fueled its spread, Johnson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.