Eighth year of Coast to Crest Trail Challenge begins in July

REGION — For the eighth straight year, hikers can sample San Dieguito River Park’s trail network by completing the Coast to Crest Trail Challenge.

Starting July 1, participants are encouraged to begin this year’s series of five hikes and finish them in any order.

Hikers can go solo or explore the backcountry with friends, family and other loved ones, including pets.

Organized by the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, the challenge is designed to get people outdoors to appreciate natural beauty close to home.

“With all the bustle of our daily lives, it’s easy to forget that outdoor experiences are right within reach,” said Cheryl Goddard, the conservancy’s executive director. “The Coast to Crest Trail Challenge gives you a reason to get outside and have fun in nature.”

To earn a patch and the bragging rights that come with finishing all five hikes, participants shoot and submit selfies from the trails.

Year after year, Liz Belloso of Cardiff gets her girlfriends together to finish the Coast to Crest Trail Challenge hikes.

“I love being out in nature,” Belloso said. “There’s nothing better for your lungs, your attitude, your brain – everything!”

One reason the challenge works for her is that she likes to cross things off of a list. She also cherishes spending prime time with friends.

“As busy as everyone is today, you don’t often get the luxury of time to really catch up,” Belloso said. “When you’re out walking together for two to four hours, you’re able to connect at a deeper level than if you’re just high-fiving in the hallway.”

The deadline to complete the Year 8 series is June 30, 2025.

For some of the hikes, the Conservancy organizes “Walk N Talk” outings for groups. Hikers can register for Walk N Talk hikes on the Conservancy’s website at www.sdrvc.org.

The 2024-25 hikes (and Walk N Talk dates) are:

Hike 1

Bernardo Mountain Lake View Trail (Walk N Talk July 26)

15.06.24-Trail-Map-Lake-Hodges.pdf (sdrp.org)

Parking: Parking Directions for Piedras Pintadas and Bernardo Bay Trails, West Bernardo Dr. Bike Path, and David Kreitzer Lake Hodges Bicycle Pedestrian Bridge – San Dieguito River Park (sdrp.org)

Hike 2

Piedras Pintadas Trail (Walk N Talk Aug. 30)

15.06.24-Trail-Map-Lake-Hodges.pdf (sdrp.org)

Parking: Parking Directions for Coast to Crest Trail at North Shore Lake Hodges – San Dieguito River Park (sdrp.org)

All trails: Piedras Pintadas Interpretive Trail, California – 1,610 Reviews, Map | AllTrails

Hike 3

Del Dios Gorge Trail (Walk N Talk Sept. 27)

10.21-Trail-Map-Santa-Fe-Valley-Del-Dios-Gorge.pdf (sdrp.org)

Parking: Parking Directions for the Coast to Crest Trail at Santa Fe Valley and Del Dios Gorge – San Dieguito River Park (sdrp.org)

All trails: Del Dios Gorge Trail , California – 540 Reviews, Map | AllTrails

Hike 4

Upper Santa Ysabel Truck Trail (Walk N Talk Oct. 25)

16.01.27-Trail-Map-Santa-Ysabel-Preserve-East.pdf (sdrp.org)

Parking: Parking Directions for Coast to Crest Trail at Pamo Valley & Lower & Upper Santa Ysabel Truck Trail – San Dieguito River Park (sdrp.org)

Hike 5

North Clevenger Canyon (Walk N Talk TBD)

15.06.24-Trail-Map-Clevenger-Canyon.pdf (sdrp.org)

Parking: Parking Directions for Clevenger Canyon North Trail – San Dieguito River Park (sdrp.org)

All trails: Clevenger Canyon-San Pasqual North Trail, California – 357 Reviews, Map | AllTrails