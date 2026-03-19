Oceanside announces spring, summer road projects

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside has announced a new round of roadway improvements scheduled for the spring and summer as part of its ongoing Pavement Management Program, with projects focusing primarily on major arterial corridors and high-traffic streets.

Planned work includes portions of Oceanside Boulevard near Mesa Drive and College Boulevard, Mission Avenue near Mesa Drive, and Mission Gate and Thunder Drive near Landes Park.

Oceanside maintains a roadway network of approximately 490 miles of city streets and 16 miles of alleys, totaling nearly 90 million square feet of pavement. According to the city, roadway conditions are evaluated regularly, and improvements are scheduled to extend pavement life and maintain reliable travel.

Smaller projects scheduled in the coming month include segments of College Boulevard, Coast Highway, Douglas Drive and El Camino Real.

Planned improvements include a variety of pavement treatments designed to improve ride quality and extend the lifespan of city streets, such as asphalt grind-and-overlay, slurry seal applications, and other preventive maintenance, according to a city statement.

Construction will occur in phases, and residents may experience temporary impacts, such as lane closures or parking restrictions, during construction.