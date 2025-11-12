Red Door Escape Room: Connecting community through shared experiences

Selena Nita, manager of Red Door Escape Room in Encinitas, may not be a local by birth, but her passion for community and connection fits right into the city’s creative heartbeat. Born and raised in Queens, NY, she grew up in a small, close-knit housing community where she learned early on the value of connection and hard work. Her lifelong love of collaboration, storytelling, and bringing people together eventually led her to Red Door.

Though she commutes in from outside Encinitas, Selena’s role keeps her deeply tied to the community. “I love the creativity woven into everyday life here — from the historic art to the local cafes along the Coast Highway” she said. “That energy makes the entire community feel alive and inspires what we do at Red Door.”

Red Door Escape Room offers immersive, story-driven adventures designed to bring people together in playful and unexpected ways. “From the moment guests walk in, they’re welcomed — not just checked in. We love asking fun questions like, ‘Dodgers or Jays?’ or ‘How brave are you feeling today?’ We want every person to feel seen, engaged, and part of something from the moment they step through our door.”

Being an Encinitas Chamber of Commerce member has helped Red Door deepen those community ties. “It’s important for local businesses like ours to stay involved. The Chamber connects us to the heartbeat of the city — its culture, its traditions, and its people. Giving back and building relationships isn’t just good business; it’s meaningful.”

This holiday season, Red Door Escape Room is part of the Chamber’s Shop Local campaign, which kicks off on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 24. They are donating a 4-person experience valued at $144, which can be won by following the​​ @EncinitasChamber and @OfficialVisit Encinitas social media channels.

“We joined the Shop Local holiday campaign because the season is all about connection, and that’s exactly what we aim to create at Red Door. It’s a chance to support local businesses and help families and friends build new holiday traditions.”

“We recommend Red Door gift cards as unique stocking stuffers, and proudly offer 20% for military members year-round.”

Her perfect day in Encinitas?

“Starts with a foggy morning drive down Coast Highway, passing blooming nurseries and surfers catching early waves. It’s a calm, creative scene that makes me grateful to work in such a vibrant place.”