Celebrating 20 years of the O’side Turkey Trot: Two decades of miles, memories and gratitude

OCEANSIDE — Twenty years ago, 2,000 runners gathered on Coast Highway to launch what would become one of San Diego County’s most cherished traditions—the O’side Turkey Trot. From that first sunrise start, the event has evolved into a nationally recognized Thanksgiving run, attracting participants from across the country and raising more than $500,000 for local schools and nonprofits.

This year’s Trot also features the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank as its official nonprofit partner, helping provide Thanksgiving meals for local families in need.

Founded in 2006 by friends Kathy Kinane and the late Richard Muscio, the O’side Turkey Trot was created from a simple idea—to bring people together in gratitude and good health.

“We wanted something families could share together year after year,” said Kinane, co-founder of the Trot. “It’s become a day where community, fitness, and thankfulness collide in the best possible way.”

After Richard’s passing, his wife Mari Muscio carried the legacy forward, honoring the vision that turned one idea into a decades-long tradition of joy and connection.

The Trot’s 20-year history is filled with heartfelt stories—families running in memory of loved ones, first-time runners celebrating personal triumphs, and generations returning each year to keep the tradition alive. Stories like Team Austin Bice, formed in memory of a young SDSU student, capture the Trot’s heart. What began as a tribute to one life became a celebration of hundreds—raising scholarship funds and uniting generations in remembrance.

For others, like Christy Baker, the Trot’s meaning runs through family roots.

“My grandmother walked the race at 90 and won her age group,” she said. “Now I’m part of the team that organizes it—it’s a full-circle moment.”

Even rain couldn’t wash away the Trot’s spirit. Oceanside Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce recalls laughing with his family through a storm that canceled the kids’ race.

“We didn’t get to run, but we still made a memory we’ll never forget,” said Joyce.

Each Thanksgiving morning, new stories unfold—Roxanne Ducas’ mother walking again after illness, Raymond Coronel running after surviving cardiac arrest, and even local runner Jimmy Kappel, who joined after his landlord offered to cover his entry fee and “ended up meeting half the town.”

This year’s milestone event will also introduce new features, including a $3,000 prize purse and the launch of the Kathy Kinane Women’s 5K Champion and Richard Muscio Men’s 5K Champion titles—recognizing excellence while honoring the event’s founders.

As the sun rises over the Oceanside Pier this Thanksgiving morning, thousands will once again fill the streets, celebrating two decades of movement, memories, and gratitude. The O’side Turkey Trot isn’t just a race—it’s a reminder that the best traditions are the ones that bring us together.

About the O’side Turkey Trot

The O’side Turkey Trot, produced by San Diego Running Co., is one of the nation’s top Thanksgiving Day runs. Featuring a scenic beachside course that starts on Coast Highway and finishes along the iconic Oceanside Strand, the Trot offers two 5K options, kids’ races, and the beloved “Double Dip Challenge.”

Since its founding in 2006, the event has raised more than $500,000 for local nonprofits and continues to unite the community through health, gratitude, and giving.

For more information, visit: sandiegorunningco.com