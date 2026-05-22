Rancho Santa Fe luxury real estate team joins Douglas Elliman

RANCHO SANTA FE — Luxury real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman announced that the Jackson Arnett Group, a Rancho Santa Fe-based real estate team led by Delorine Jackson and Ian Arnett, has joined the firm after more than seven years with Compass.

The team, which also includes Bayley Bachiero, will operate out of Douglas Elliman’s Del Mar office and focus on Rancho Santa Fe and North County coastal communities, according to a recent company announcement.

“Rancho Santa Fe remains one of California’s most coveted luxury markets, and Delorine and Ian and Bayley bring unmatched local intelligence, client relationships, and a proven ability to deliver results,” said Peter Hernandez, president of brokerage for California and Nevada at Douglas Elliman.

Jackson and Arnett said the move would expand the group’s reach in the luxury real estate market while continuing its work in high-end residential communities, including Rancho Santa Fe (The Bridges, Covenant, Fairbanks Ranch, Del Mar Country Club, and surrounding gated communities), Del Mar, La Jolla, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Carmel Valley.

The Jackson Arnett Group reported more than $160 million in closed sales volume in 2025 and ranked No. 4 on the San Diego Business Journal’s 2025 Residential Real Estate Agents list, according to Douglas Elliman.

Douglas Elliman officials said the addition strengthens the brokerage’s presence in Southern California’s luxury housing market. The company operates in multiple states and is one of the nation’s largest residential brokerage firms.