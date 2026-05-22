SANDAG Ride Anywhere Day boasts 13% more ridership than last year

SAN DIEGO — A regional Bike Anywhere Day event held Thursday morning recorded 11,342 visits at 116 pit stops across the county, marking the highest participation since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organizers.

The San Diego Association of Governments’ annual Bike Anywhere Day event celebrates National Bike Month and encourages residents to explore more than 1,800 miles of bikeways throughout the region.

Volunteers at pit stops across the county, including booths in Solana Beach, Encinitas, Carlsbad, Vista and San Marcos, distributed free SANDAG 2026 Bike Anywhere Day T-shirts, snacks and refreshments and hosted activities for riders and pedestrians.

Thursday’s turnout represented a 13% increase in participation compared with last year.

For more than 30 years, SANDAG has hosted the regional event to “alleviate traffic and reduce air pollution while promoting biking as a fun, sustainable, and healthy transportation choice,” officials said.

Last year, cyclists and pedestrians recorded more than 10,000 pit stops across the region. This year, participants were automatically entered into the Bike Anywhere Day Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of five e-bikes, courtesy of Ridepanda.

In addition to Bike Anywhere Day, SANDAG will celebrate National Bike Month with free bike classes and group rides. More information is available at SANDAG Bike Month.