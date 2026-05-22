California moving company opens new Vista location

VISTA — California-based moving company Meathead Movers has opened its first San Diego County office in Vista, expanding its services in response to growing demand for relocation and storage services.

The new office, located at 1220 Keystone Way, marks the company’s eighth location statewide and comes as the business approaches its 30th anniversary.

Company officials said the expansion follows increased inquiries from San Diego County residents.

“We’ve always served San Diego County, but this new location allows us to elevate our services and deepen our local impact,” founder and CEO Aaron Steed said in a statement.

The company is still hiring employees for the Vista operation. Meathead Movers recruits athletes of varying ages and trains them for moving, packing and storage work.

In addition to its business operations, the company said it partners with domestic violence organizations to provide free relocation services for abuse survivors. In North County, Meathead Movers works with the Women’s Resource Center in Oceanside and has pledged additional financial support for housing transitions and shelter operations.

Founded in 1997, Meathead Movers provides local and long-distance moving services throughout California.

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