Ramona Airport to receive $325K grant from FAA for upgrades

RAMONA — The Federal Aviation Administration announced today that it has awarded $325,000 to Ramona Airport to help finance new and upgraded operational equipment.

The funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be used to replace outdated critical operational equipment, including radios, automated voice records and airport lighting controls, according to the FAA.

Overall, the FAA awarded a total of $20 million to 20 airport-owned traffic control towers across the country, spanning 17 states. The grants went to smaller and/or regional airports to improve safety and support critical aviation operations.

“Today’s announcement is another example of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to modernizing America’s aviation system and keeping it safe and efficient for generations to come,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

“With funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re helping modernize air traffic control towers in smaller communities that have not always received adequate resources from Washington, D.C.”

In addition to Ramona’s award, Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County will receive $500,000 for the rehabilitation of portions of the airport’s traffic control tower, with improvements including an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant stairway, restroom upgrades, new sound insulation, computer security, lighting and electrical and utility upgrades, according to the FAA