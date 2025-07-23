A flexible alternative to the traditional classroom

School doesn’t work the same way for every student. And at Pivot Charter School San Diego, that truth is the foundation of everything they do.

Pivot is a tuition-free public charter school serving students in grades K-12 across San Diego and adjacent counties.

But it’s not just another school option. It’s a model built around flexibility, personalization, and whole-student support, offering a different path for students who need something more individualized than the traditional classroom experience.

Whether a student is working ahead, catching up, or simply needs a change in their social environment, Pivot offers a hybrid model that adapts to them, helping each student find the approach that fits them best.

At the heart of Pivot’s approach is an individualized learning plan developed for each student in collaboration with a team of credentialed teachers and support staff.

Students can attend live virtual lessons, drop in to the resource center for in-person academic support and classes, or work independently, all with consistent guidance and accountability from their teachers.

For many families, this kind of adaptability makes all the difference. Students with unique schedules, health needs, or personal challenges often find that Pivot gives them the support they need, without the anxiety of a restrictive schedule or traditional classroom environment.

It’s a learning experience designed to be both flexible and structured, so students stay connected, supported, and engaged.

Part of staying connected at Pivot is the opportunity to engage beyond academics. Social events, field trips, clubs and career exploration are all part of the holistic Pivot experience so that students thrive both academically and personally.

Pivot also works to connect students with the future they envision, or help them discover a future they could have never imagined themselves in before.

Through partnerships with local colleges and internships, Pivot San Diego offers guidance for students exploring higher education, careers, or both.

Pivot San Diego is currently enrolling for the 2025-2026 school year, with free enrollment for all grade levels, K-12.

The school is located at 1030 La Bonita Drive, Suite 100, San Marcos, CA 92078.

To learn more, call (760) 591-0217 or visit: PivotSanDiego.com