Customizing education to meet the individual needs of students

School isn’t one size fits all. Sometimes a student needs something just a little different in order to succeed. That’s where Pivot Charter School San Diego shines — they customize education to meet each student’s individual needs. The free public charter school serving grades K-12 leverages a 100% online curriculum in combination with a resource center in San Marcos where students can receive hands-on support from teachers, engage in electives and in-person activities, and connect with other students in a small setting.

Pivot’s unique model pairs each student with a dedicated teacher to offer personalized support and flexibility, empowering them to master their learning and accelerate their path to graduation. Whether a student needs extra help to get back on track, seeks to work ahead of the pace of traditional educational environments or prefers to work on an alternative schedule, Pivot provides the environment for every student to succeed.

“At Pivot, we recognize that the path to educational success looks different for each student,” said San Diego Site Coordinator Adrian Heredia. “We take pride in transforming students’ experiences in education by listening, adapting and supporting them through whatever challenges they may face.”

Students at Pivot have the option to choose a learning model that best suits their needs and preferences. They can fully engage in remote learning from the comfort of their homes or visit the resource center for additional support and face-to-face interactions. This flexibility ensures that each student can thrive in an environment tailored to their individual learning style and circumstances.

This model inspires independent thinking and equips students for the future, motivating them to embrace their full potential and step confidently into their next chapter.

“At Pivot, we celebrate the individuality of each student,” said San Diego Site Administrator Gail Gonzalez Coloyan. “Through personalized support and strong student-teacher relationships, we lay the foundation for long-term academic and personal triumph.”

In addition to a robust K-12 curriculum, Pivot offers high school students the opportunity to engage in college-level learning and career technical education courses. The school partners with institutions like Palomar College and Santa Rosa Junior College, allowing students to earn college credits while completing their high school education.

Pivot Charter School San Diego is currently enrolling grades K-12 for the 2024-2025 school year. Learn more about Pivot San Diego by reaching out directly to Pivot’s site coordinator Adrian Heredia at [email protected] or (760) 591-0217 to begin the enrollment process or schedule a visit to Pivot San Diego’s resource center, located at 1030 La Bonita Dr., Suite 100, San Marcos, CA 92078.

About Pivot San Diego

Pivot San Diego is a Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) accredited charter public school serving students K-12 in San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Imperial counties. At Pivot, we work hard every day so that our students struggle less and learn more. Pivot’s custom curriculum and collaborative resources define success, develop confidence, and change lives. Like students who find new opportunities here, we are focused yet flexible–with caring teachers who address students’ individual needs and cultivate academic independence in a safe environment.