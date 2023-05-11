Commentary: Special election is right call

Nathan Fletcher has let San Diego down. His actions have left a vacant seat and the Board of Supervisors were left with a decision of what to do to fill it.

We were faced with three options.

1. Hold a special election.

2. Start the appointment process.

3. Start the appointment process until a special election.

I was in favor of holding a special election, allowing for the residents of District 4 to decide who they want their representative to be.

I’m happy to report the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to support a special election to fill the District 4 seat.

Here’s how the process will work for replacing Mr. Fletcher:

June 6: Nomination Deadline

Aug. 15: Special Primary Election

Nov. 7: Special General Election (If no candidate gets over 50% in primary)

I’m glad we could all agree on the need for a special election. The people of San Diego County deserve a fair and democratic process that respects their rights and values their input.

Holding a special election ensures that San Diego County residents can choose their representatives fairly and transparently.

It’s important for the 700,000 people who live in District 4 to decide directly who will represent them for the next three years. The people who live in this district deserve to have their voices heard.

A special election will ensure that the residents can evaluate and compare the candidates, their positions, and their qualifications rather than be decided by four politicians outside District 4.

Supervisor Jim Desmond represents District 5 on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.