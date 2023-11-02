Photos: 22nd Safe Trick or Treat in downtown Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Trick-or-treaters, young and old, strolled down a stretch of South Coast Highway 101, enjoying goodies, games and gourds on Oct. 31 at the 22nd annual Safe Trick or Treat event in downtown Encinitas.

Several downtown businesses took part in the Lazy Acres-sponsored event by giving out candy. Organizations like 101 Artists’ Colony hosted games and music, including live music from the local band Bucket Ruckus.

The journey down “Pumpkin Lane” along Coast Highway 101 between Encinitas Boulevard and K Street also featured more than 100 pumpkins carved by monks at the Self-Realization Fellowship.