Kids in Halloween costumes choose candy on a table at Coldwell Banker West during the 22nd Safe Trick or Treat in downtown Encinitas. “The cutest thing is to watch them pick,” said Terri Fox, a Coldwell realtor.
Photos: 22nd Safe Trick or Treat in downtown Encinitas

by Abigail Sourwine

ENCINITAS — Trick-or-treaters, young and old, strolled down a stretch of South Coast Highway 101, enjoying goodies, games and gourds on Oct. 31 at the 22nd annual Safe Trick or Treat event in downtown Encinitas.

Several downtown businesses took part in the Lazy Acres-sponsored event by giving out candy. Organizations like 101 Artists’ Colony hosted games and music, including live music from the local band Bucket Ruckus.

The journey down “Pumpkin Lane” along Coast Highway 101 between Encinitas Boulevard and K Street also featured more than 100 pumpkins carved by monks at the Self-Realization Fellowship.

At Swell Property, Fawn Blakeley was on candy duty for the first time. “I think it’s great,” she said about the event. “Where I live, it’s all multi-family and it’s hard to tell who’s home.” Photo by Abigail Sourwine
Chris, Sarah and Matthew Yim attended the Safe Trick or Treat event dressed as characters from the movie “Up.” Chris and Sarah said they appreciated knowing that the crowd would be lots of families with young children. Photo by Abigail Sourwine
Will Latson’s birthday falls on Halloween. Since he was two years old, part of his birthday gift has been picking a theme for the whole family’s costumes, with this year’s being farming. Deanna Latson said they come to Safe Trick or Treat every year. “It’s friendly,” she said. “You feel like a part of the community.”
Laure Olsen, Terri Fox and Luchienne Lastovic have dished out candy outside of Coldwell Banker West for years. Photo by Abigail Sourwine
The local Bucket Ruckus band plays “She'll Be Coming Around the Mountain When She Comes” in The Lumberyard plaza. Photo by Abigail Sourwine
The Diaz family dressed up as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, including their dog Kingsford in the fun.
The Brown family dressed as characters from Winnie the Pooh on their walk through Encinitas Safe Trick or Treat
Maxine Manafy dressed as a cat to match with the children’s Batman and kitten costumes. Photo by Abigail Sourwine
Imogen Saenz grabs candy from a bucket with friends Drew and Quentin Davis after playing the bean bag toss game put on by the 101 Artists’ Colony. Danny Davis said he likes to bring his children to the Safe Trick or Treat event because he lives in an area with no sidewalks or streetlamps and for the welcoming environment. “I love how the community comes together,” he said. Photo by Abigail Sourwine
