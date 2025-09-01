Person injured, 10 pets rescued in Oceanside house fire

OCEANSIDE — One resident was injured, and 10 pets were rescued from a fire in a two-story house in Oceanside early Saturday, authorities said.

The fire broke out at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, in the 1100 block of Tee Street near Bonsall West Elementary School, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. The first units to arrive found a two-story home with fire and black smoke coming from a second-story bedroom window, according to Battalion Chief Michael Farnham.

Firefighters immediately began searching the residence while working to extinguish the fire and discovered multiple pets, both inside and outside the home. With the help of neighbors, four dogs and six cats were

safely sheltered away from the scene, authorities said.

One resident sustained smoke inhalation and minor burns. The patient was treated on scene by paramedics but declined transport to a hospital.

The fire department had the fire under control within 10 minutes, confining the damage primarily to the second-story bedroom. No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The American Red Cross responded to provide shelter assistance for both the resident and the pets.

Just a few days earlier, on Aug. 27, the Oceanside Fire Department also responded to a house fire on Sea Ridge Road near Buddy Todd Park, where they rescued a dog from the burning home. The American Red Cross also provided aid to a family of four who were displaced from their house, along with their pet dog, due to the fire. The dog suffered minor smoke inhalation but was expected to make a full recovery.

The Coast News contributed to this report.