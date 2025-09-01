Unarmed woman fatally shot by Escondido police

ESCONDIDO — The woman who was fatally shot by Escondido police following a pursuit on a San Diego freeway Friday was unarmed, prompting the California Department of Justice to begin a criminal investigation, Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

Saturday’s announcement by Bonta was the first indication that the woman died and that she was unarmed.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. Friday on Interstate 15 near state Route 163 in the Miramar area of northern San Diego, according to the Escondido Police Department.

It happened after a police pursuit that began at about 4 p.m. in the North County city and ended in a collision on the southbound side of the freeway. At some point, police opened fire on the vehicle, and the woman was

rushed to a hospital by paramedics, Escondido Police Sgt. Andrew Maxwell said.

No other injuries were reported, and police have not released further details of the incident, including how the pursuit began.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

The shooting caused a complete closure of the southbound lanes of I-15 that lasted from Friday afternoon until around 11 a.m. Saturday, Caltrans reported.

“Following notification by local authorities, DOJ’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation in accordance with AB1506 mandates,” Bonta said in a statement. “Upon completion of the

investigation, it will be turned over to DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.”

Under AB1506, the DOJ is required to investigate all shootings involving law enforcement that result in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state.

Anyone with information related to the shooting was asked to call 916-210-2871.