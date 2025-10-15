The Coast News Group
The bikers exited Interstate 5 at Via De La Valle in Solana Beach and were cited by California Highway Patrol officers. Photo by Tomasz Zajda
California Highway Patrol. Photo by Tomasz Zajda
CitiesCrimeFallbrook/BonsallNews

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on I-15 in Bonsall

by Coast News wire services0

BONSALL — A predawn hit-and-run on Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County left a pedestrian dead on Tuesday, authorities said.

The man was struck by a vehicle on the northbound side of the freeway near Old Highway 395 in Bonsall at about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Following the fatal impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, the CHP reported. Investigators believe the involved vehicle may have been a Mazda with damage to its front end and undercarriage.

The victim’s name was not released.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment