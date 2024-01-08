Pedestrian crossing state Route 76 struck by vehicle, killed

OCEANSIDE — A pedestrian crossing state Route 76 was struck and killed by a vehicle, the Oceanside Police Department said today.

Officers responded to calls at 6:23 p.m. Sunday of a major injury collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of SR-76 and Canyon Drive, said OPD Sgt. Clint Bussey.

“This collision occurred when a white Toyota Prius heading westbound on SR-76 collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the highway illegally from south to north about 100 yards east of the intersection,” Bussey said. “The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative with law enforcement, the sergeant said.

The identity of the pedestrian was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The OPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team conducted the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call OPD Officer Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.