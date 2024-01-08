Who’s News: 1/12/24

NEW YEAR’S BABY

Alexander Vicente Rodriguez was the first baby to be born at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas in 2024. He was boran at 12:08 a.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 7 pounds and 8.5 ounces. His parents are Lorena and Kenny Rodriguez of Vista. He has an older, 3-year-old sister.

BLOOD DONATIONS

January is designated as National Volunteer Blood Donor Month by the American Red Cross. During this month, blood donations tend to drop off due to holiday breaks, inclement weather and winter illnesses, yet there is still a great need for blood donations at the same time.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

The following students were named to the fall president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University: Michelle Huerta, James Crockett, Sarah Jaquez and Keith Macaulay of Carlsbad; Greg Hayden, Chad Billings, Timothy Torres, Sheila Gue, Kylie Bennett, Sean Imler, Emilie Kobielnik, Chevon Baker and Kade Stewart of Oceanside; Daniel Morse, Annamarie Holmes and Steven Epperson of San Marcos; and Yvonne Shell of Vista.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students were named to the fall dean’s list at their respective universities: Neleh Coleman of Oceanside at Angelo State University in Texas, Angel Torres of Oceanside at Midway University in Kentucky, and Devin Cooper of Camp Pendleton plus Oceanside residents Robert Lesniak, Douglas Wantz, Kyle Campbell, Jerome Cruz, Briana Kennedy, Blake Monroe and Dominique Mellinger at Southern New Hampshire University.

NAVY CAPTAIN

U.S. Navy Capt. Brandon G. Drew, the outgoing force surgeon for I Marine Expeditionary Force, retired after 32 years of service on Dec. 1.

NEW DIRECTORS

San Diego Foundation has appointed Danny Kim as senior director of people, culture and diversity, Liz Zajd as director of events and project management, and Nicole White Forrest as executive director of the San Diego Housing Fund. Chief Financial Officer James Howell has expanded his leadership as board member and managing partner for the housing fund.