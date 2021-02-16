Pedestrian badly hurt, driver arrested in Encinitas hit-and-run

ENCINITAS — A hit-and-run near Moonlight Beach left a pedestrian severely injured and a motorist under arrest today.

The victim was struck by a black Ford Fusion in the area of Vulcan Avenue and West D Street in Encinitas at about 10:45 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Following the impact, the man behind the wheel of the sedan — which also hit a tree and lost a wheel in the wreck — jumped out and ran off to the east, Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

Medics took the pedestrian to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The motorist was taken into custody a short distance from the site of the hit-and-run, McEvoy said.

The identities of the pedestrian and suspect were not immediately available.